CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.7% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $280.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 528.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.86 and a 1 year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

