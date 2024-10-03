CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $284.21 and last traded at $282.08. 642,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,275,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 532.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.52 and a 200-day moving average of $310.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

