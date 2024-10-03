Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.