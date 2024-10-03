CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $55.64.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,438,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

