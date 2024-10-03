Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 72,988 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,988 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is currently -285.71%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

