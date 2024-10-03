Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Intrepid Potash by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.18.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

