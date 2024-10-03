Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 35,950 Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 148,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.9 %

GTY opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

