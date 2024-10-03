Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 13,022 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J.Jill were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JILL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Insider Transactions at J.Jill

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $36,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $483,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,364.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock worth $947,187. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE JILL opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $257.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.61. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.