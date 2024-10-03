Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 76,812 WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 76,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

WKME stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.16. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.61 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. WalkMe’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

