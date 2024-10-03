Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $65.64.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -947.32%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,065 shares of company stock worth $4,526,464 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.