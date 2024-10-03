Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 50.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICHR. DA Davidson began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

