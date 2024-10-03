Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 436.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,238 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,366,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,897,000 after buying an additional 152,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,756,000 after purchasing an additional 680,635 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,107,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.