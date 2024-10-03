Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 67.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,749 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.33. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

