Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $888,000 Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.43.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.