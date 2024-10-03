Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Navigator worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 145.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Navigator by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 246,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Navigator by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navigator by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Navigator by 17.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Navigator in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Navigator Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.92 million. Navigator had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

