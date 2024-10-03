Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 273.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 52,492.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 33,595 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 233.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,155,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

