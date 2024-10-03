Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Astronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Astronics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astronics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $686.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

