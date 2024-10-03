Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 748,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 6.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Pampa Energía Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

