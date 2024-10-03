Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 39,412 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Camping World worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $37,451,000. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 995,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,028,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

CWH opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.