Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,729 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IXC stock opened at $41.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

