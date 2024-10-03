Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $892,000 Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Macerich by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macerich from $13.00 to $14.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Macerich from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Macerich Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.49.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

