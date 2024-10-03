Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $51,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $43,452.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,649.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,258 shares of company stock worth $215,160 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,024.33 and a beta of 1.69. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 2,133.33%.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

