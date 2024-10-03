CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider John Leaver Acquires 393 Shares

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver bought 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$101.56 ($70.04) per share, with a total value of A$39,911.12 ($27,524.91).
John Leaver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 12th, John Leaver acquired 1,075 shares of CVC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$102.61 ($70.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($76,075.90).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31.
CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.
