CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.75.

CVR Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

CVI stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

