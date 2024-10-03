CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 4.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 586,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,044,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after acquiring an additional 424,348 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,567,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,484,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

