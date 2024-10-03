CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
CVS Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.
About CVS Group
CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.
