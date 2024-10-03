Cybin (CYBN) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) is one of 444 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cybin to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cybin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A -109.05% -97.85% Cybin Competitors -8,581.07% -107.97% -23.29%

Volatility & Risk

Cybin has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cybin’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cybin Competitors 734 2179 5106 56 2.56

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cybin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cybin presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 473.86%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Cybin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cybin is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cybin and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin N/A -$35.93 million -44.00 Cybin Competitors $148.01 million -$13.29 million 148.31

Cybin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Cybin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Cybin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cybin rivals beat Cybin on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cybin Company Profile

Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds. The company has research and collaboration agreement with TMS Neurohealth Centers Inc. for development of psychedelic compound-based therapeutics; Kernel for use of Kernel flow technology to measure neural activity; and Greenbook TMS to establish mental health centers. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

