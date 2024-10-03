Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 4.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.64. 7,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Tyndall Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCN Free Report ) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics comprises approximately 100.0% of Tyndall Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tyndall Capital Partners L P owned 6.71% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

