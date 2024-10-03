Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Up 4.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.64. 7,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics
About Cyclerion Therapeutics
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclerion Therapeutics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.