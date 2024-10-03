Cynthia Boiter Sells 1,280 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia Boiter sold 1,280 shares of Perma-Pipe International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $16,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,749.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Perma-Pipe International Stock Performance

Shares of PPIH stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 56,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,159. The firm has a market cap of $107.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.