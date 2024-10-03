D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,671,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 8.2% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of D.R. Horton worth $700,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $190.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.