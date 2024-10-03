Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 8182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Dai Nippon Printing Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.95%.

About Dai Nippon Printing

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the printing business. The company's Information Communication segment offers books, including standard books, textbooks, dictionaries, e-books, and commemorative and memorial editions; magazines; digital marketing support services; BPR consulting and BPO services; information processing services; smart cards, payment-related services, card-related equipment, authentication and security services; and IC tags, holograms, business forms, catalogs, leaflets, brochures, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, and digital signage products, as well as operates events, stores, and contents.

