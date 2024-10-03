Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,384 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $216.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.96 and a 200 day moving average of $205.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.