Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 500 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $95.29 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

