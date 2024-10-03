Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 514 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,941.5% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,694,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,324,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,278,000 after buying an additional 772,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after buying an additional 541,800 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

