Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FMIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.62% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FMIL opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.86.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected global companies potentially benefiting from long-term changes in the marketplace. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

