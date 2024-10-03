Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 874,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 441.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 899,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 733,462 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Price Performance

HOUS stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.30. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

