Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.5 %

RL opened at $193.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.95. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

