Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $10,394,000. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $1,537,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 26.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after buying an additional 395,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Fortinet by 71.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 72,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

