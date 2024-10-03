Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 29.2% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in PayPal by 24.4% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,675,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,230,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

PYPL opened at $77.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

