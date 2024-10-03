Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Genesco worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Genesco by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,456 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 54.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

GCO stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

