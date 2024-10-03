Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $694,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after acquiring an additional 193,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.07. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

