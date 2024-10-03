Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Foot Locker worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 116.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,365 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 43,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,402,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.87.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

