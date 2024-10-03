Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.21. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.