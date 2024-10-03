Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,836 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

