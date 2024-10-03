Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACLS opened at $100.59 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $170.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

