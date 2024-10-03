Danaher Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $9.56 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.56 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.57. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

