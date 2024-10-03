Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Raised by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.1% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHR opened at $273.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.35. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.