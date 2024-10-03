Daniel R. Lee Sells 23,890 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 23,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $115,627.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Full House Resorts Price Performance
Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,746. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.00.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts
Analyst Ratings Changes
FLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full House Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Full House Resorts
About Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Full House Resorts
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.