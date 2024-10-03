Daniel R. Lee Sells 23,890 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 23,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $115,627.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 75,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,746. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

FLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full House Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

