Daniel William Moore Sells 1,972 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at $818,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE GME traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,299,648. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.00 and a beta of -0.17.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GameStop by 147.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

