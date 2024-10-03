Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Raised to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 0.5 %
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
